Mise accelerates on digitization: 2.5 billion allocated to innovative startups and SMEs

The government accelerates on digitization and does so by allocating 2.5 billion euros for innovative startups and SMEs. To make it known with an official note is the same Mise.

“With the publication in the Official Journal – reads the note – the decree signed by the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti becomes operational, assigning 2 billion euros to CDP Venture Capital Sgr to support and strengthen investments in innovative startups and SMEs , aimed at fostering the overall growth of the innovation ecosystem in Italy. The assignment takes place in implementation of the infrastructure decree and is accompanied by the additional allocation of 550 million resources, provided for by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), to support the ecological and digital transition processes through dedicated and named investment funds. Green transition fund and Digital transition fund “.

