From 10 am on November 15, companies belonging to a tanning district on the national territory will be able to request non-repayable grants for the realization of investment projects linked to the innovation of products and production models also with a view to eco-sustainability and circular economy .

This is the provisions of the decree of the Ministry of Economic Development which establishes the terms for the presentation of applications relating to the subsidy measure introduced by Minister Giorgetti in the Sostegni bis decree and which provides for the disbursement of non-repayable contributions for 10 million euros for the tanning industry, a sector particularly damaged by the COVID-19 emergency.

The total costs of not less than 50 thousand euros and not more than 200 thousand euros for the implementation of investment programs with a high innovation and sustainability content, including industrial research or experimental development, are eligible for the subsidies. The maximum threshold of eligible expenses, on the other hand, rises to 500 thousand euros for integrated district projects that have certain characteristics.

In order to facilitate the submission of applications, companies will be able to start pre-filling the forms as early as 10 am on 8 November. The measure will be managed by Invitalia on behalf of the Ministry.