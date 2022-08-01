Listen to the audio version of the article

The new hybrid tractor of the Group controlled by Exor will be studied and developed at the Cnh Industrial plant in Modena. The “Hybrid electric tractor for agriculture of the future” project received a € 7.9 million grant from the Ministry of Economic Development, out of a total of 39.4 million. This is a project in line with the company’s multi-year strategic plan which aims to identify sustainable technological solutions from an environmental point of view in the two core sectors, agricultural machinery and those for earthmoving.

The goal is to create a special zero-emission hybrid electric tractor and work to improve the performance of the machinery through a virtual simulator that will be built in Modena. «It is an important investment by a company, belonging to a world-class group but with strong Italian roots, which invests in the development of innovative and ecological tractors. The Mise supports a valid project focused on sustainability that aims to promote productivity through the application of cutting-edge technologies »underlines Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

Modena is home to the most important engineering and innovation hub in Europe for the Group on medium tractors, from 80 to 300 horsepower. The new plant – unique in Europe – for laboratory testing of all types of tractors will be inaugurated in October in the Emilia Romagna hub.

CNH Industrial, which has just presented the data for the second quarter of the year, an improvement on 2021 – revenues increased by 17.5% with a net profit of 552 million dollars, up from 514 million in the same period a year ago , despite less favorable forecasts for the coming quarters – focuses on electrification as a driver both in the excavator sector and in agriculture. The project for a hybrid-electric tractor goes in this direction and joins the tractor, branded New Holland, powered by biomethane and the development, by the Group, of a Power-pack capable of powering the various accessories from an electrical source. used for working in the fields.

The most important operation carried out by the CNH Industrial Group dates back to November ’21, the acquisition of the American company Raven, specialized in digital systems, which gave a strong acceleration to the development of sensor systems and artificial intelligence for autonomous driving and for precision agriculture.