Starting from 10 am on 9 September, companies based in Italy will be able to book the “Voucher for Fairs”, the new incentive that aims to support their participation in international trade fairs organized in Italy. This was announced by the Ministry of Economic Development (MiSe) which published the decree that makes the facilitating measure introduced by Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti in article 25-bis of the first aid decree operational and for which resources equal to 34 have been made available. million euros.

“Fairs are the showcase of our companies, places where the ingenuity of made in Italy finds its ideal location within spaces that aim to facilitate the encounter between exhibitors and visitors from all over the world“, declares the minister Giorgetti. “The good trade fair – he adds – goes precisely in this direction, to contribute both to the promotion and enhancement of the excellence of the national production system and to the recovery of the trade fair world, a sector particularly affected during the Covid emergency but also by the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine”. In particular, the measure provides for a non-repayable grant, up to a maximum of 10,000 euros, equal to 50% of the expenses incurred by companies participating in international fairs organized on the Italian territory in the period from 16 July (date of entry into force of the law converting the Aid decree) until 31 December 2022.

The “Fair Voucher”, which may relate to participation in one or more trade fairs, can be requested only once by each beneficiary and is valid until November 30, 2022, the deadline by which the beneficiaries must request reimbursement of the expenses incurred for participation: from renting to setting up the exhibition spaces, from services for promotional activities to those relating to transport, rental of equipment as well as expenses for the employment of personnel to support the company.