In September, the social hardship index rose to 17.3 (+0.5 on August), while extended unemployment was confirmed at 8.8%. Thus Confcommercio according to which the MIC of September 2022 – the indicator in the current formulation underestimates extended unemployment in consideration of the impossibility of identifying the number of discouraged and underemployed – stood at an estimated value of 17.3, an increase of five tenths of a point on the previous month. The increase is

attributable to a recovery in inflation for the prices of goods and services with high purchasing frequency,

which in September recorded a variation, on an annual basis, of 8.4% compared to 7.7% in August.