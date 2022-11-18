The Antitrust Authority fined Enel Energia and partner agencies for deceptive practices in the sale of energy services of over 5 million euros. Consumer associations applaud the decision: «Excellent news. Finally a joint conviction for teleselling! An important victory, which we achieved by reporting the deceptive commercial practice after receiving several complaints from consumers» says Massimiliano Dona, president of the Unione Nazionale Consumatori, the reporting association.

What happened? As stated in the Authority’s report, “the proceeding originates from the numerous reports of consumers and consumer associations who complain of the deceptiveness of a message broadcast by an answering machine and by call center operators active in the sector of supplying energy services , concerning the alleged date of termination of the enhanced price protection regime for small end customers in the electricity sector (originally scheduled for 1 January 2023, currently the end of the enhanced electricity protection for households is set for 10 January 20245), communicated as imminent and far ahead of the date of effective cessation, in some cases envisaging the transition to the free market as mandatory6. The message, with deceptive content, is intended to induce consumers to sign a contract on the free energy market with the company Enel Energia SpA».

Read also: Aid decree quater: here are all the measures envisaged by the Meloni government

«Puting undue pressure on those in the protected market to force them to switch to the free market, proposing the obligation to do so and the imminent end of the protection, is a classic, one of the techniques most used by sellers. Now let’s hope that this unfair practice will end» concludes Dona.

This is a new chapter in the saga of nuisance phone calls and chaos for the end of the protected energy market. “The Antitrust decision which fined Enel and associated companies 5 million euros definitively confirms how energy companies are directly responsible for the behavior of their sellers.” This was stated by Assoutenti, according to which the Authority’s provision marks an important precedent.

“Too often the large energy companies rely on sales operators who, in order to increase contracts with users, resort to aggressive and incorrect practices – says the president Furio Truzzi – An example of this is the case of misleading information on the end of the protected market, which push consumers to make economic choices on the basis of false and incorrect assumptions, with damages of hundreds of millions of euros for energy users”.

“Companies that rely on unfair operators are personally responsible for the offenses committed, and in this sense the Antitrust sanction paves the way for other similar proceedings both in the energy and telephony sectors,” concludes Truzzi.

Meanwhile, another novelty also arrived today from the bills front: Arera announced that it had extended the activation date of the Gradual Protection Service (TSG) to 1 April 2023 for micro-enterprises and non-domestic customers (for example condominiums ) which – starting from 1 January 2023, as required by the competition law – can no longer be supplied under the enhanced protection service. Arera specified that “in the period between 1 January 2023 and 1 April 2023, micro-enterprises and non-domestic customers who have not yet chosen a seller on the free market will still be temporarily served by their enhanced protection operator, under the same conditions , with continuity of supply”. For Codacons this is an insufficient move: «In recent days we had raised the alarm for condominiums which, starting from January 2023, would have suffered the stop of the protected light market – explains the president Carlo Rienzi – A change that would have caused chaos in the condominium sector, which is already in serious difficulty in paying energy bills. The problem, however, is that the high bills will make their effects felt also in 2023 and, considering the astronomical tariffs in force on the free market (+329% on an annual basis in October), we consider Arera’s provision insufficient: the market for greater protection it must be extended for the whole of 2023 and for all categories of users, including condominiums and micro-enterprises, in order to protect users from abnormal increases in energy tariffs» says Carlo Rienzi, President of Codacons.