Markets to attention after the news of the missiles that hit Poland, causing two victims. World in shock, trying to understand the origin of the attack.

Polish officials initially spoke of a “Russian missile”. US President Joe Biden immediately called an emergency meeting with world leaders gathered in Bali for the G20 meeting, which has entered its second day.

Also in Bali, a summit was held between NATO and the G7. In a speech delivered in Bali, Biden then said that “preliminary information disputes” the fact that the missile was launched by Russia.

“I don’t want to talk until the investigation is complete. In any case, looking at the trajectory, it is unlikely that the missile was launched by Russia, but we’ll see”.

With the world in shock, sentiment on the markets can only be cautious: futures on the main European stock indexes are negative, as well as the selling has hit the Asian markets, which have however managed to limit the damage.

The Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.14%, Shanghai -0.51%, Hong Kong -1.25%, Seoul -0.28%, Sydney -0.27%. Futures on US stock indexes are slightly up, advancing by around 0.15%.