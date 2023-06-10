Mission X – this is how Porsche envisions its electric future

FIt is a tightrope walk for Porsche CEO Oliver Blume and his managers: The sports car brand is celebrating its 75th birthday in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, with many celebrities and the cars that have made the company what it is today.

At the same time, Porsche is also fully engaged in the transformation to an electric-digital car. The automotive future, including that on the race track, will be different from the past. It’s a celebration of the transition between gasoline and battery. And at the center is a car that reveals the future.