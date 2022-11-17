Clear prevalence of sales today in Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib closes the session with a drop of 0.78% to 24,339 points. Enel (-2.70%) and Leonardo (-3.07%) are in trouble today. However, the worst stock in the Ftse Mib was Saipem with almost -6%. Among the stocks to advance, Campari stands out with +1.78%.

Even today Wall Street is moving downwards. Investor sentiment was affected by the rise in the yield on 2 and 10-year Treasuries following the hawkish words of the St. Louis Fed president, James Bullard. “Rates are not yet in an area where they can be considered restrictive enough,” Bullard said. The change in monetary policy appears to have only limited the effects of inflation, but markets are pricing in disinflation in 2023”.

Today there is also a focus across the Channel with the UK autumn budget. The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, announced a ‘tears and blood’ maneuver with cuts in public spending and tax increases of 55 billion pounds.