Mistakes at work: How to react correctly when a mishap occurs at work

How to react properly when a mishap occurs at work

Published on 07.06.2023 | Reading time: 3 minutes

No reason to sink into the ground: Minor mishaps at work may be unpleasant at first, but are often quickly forgotten

If you didn’t pay attention for a moment, then it happened: you were late, you spilled the word, you misaddressed the e-mail. And now? Just don’t cover up the faux pas. That’s what the experts advise when it comes to embarrassments in everyday office life.

The spilled coffee cup, the open trouser fly, the e-mail that should have a completely different recipient or the online meeting in which one was not muted: moments like these make many blush and struggle for words.

The specialist in neurology and psychoanalyst Prof. Günter H. Seidler has been dealing with the subject of shame for many years. He says: “It’s often just the little things that trigger this feeling, but the feeling of shame isn’t interested in the content.” Most of the time it’s equally devastating – and ensures that those affected would prefer to disappear into the mouse hole.

Shame is neither a disease per se nor a bad thing. “It’s a protective affect, the guardian of an inner border,” says Seidler. “The feeling of shame signals when my limits have been exceeded, when I have opened up too much, too much of myself has become visible, or my ideal of perfection has been violated.” Then you feel incompetent, insufficient or dirty.

Better not to make excuses

According to the expert, the feeling of shame is only very rarely so strong that therapeutic help is appropriate. But most people could do without the unpleasant moment at work. So how do you keep your composure – and not end up making everything worse than it actually is out of insecurity?

Joachim Norf is a business coach and advises companies on internal communication, among other things. He knows: embarrassments happen in everyday office life. However, how you deal with them is a question of your own personality. Some people take adversity lightly, others suffer from it. “In my view, authenticity is then very important,” says Norf. “I would always advise not to make stupid excuses for the situation that has arisen.”

Seidler also says: “If you try to undo the mishap, you tend to enlarge the track that you want to eliminate.” So it’s better: stand by it. You could say, for example: “I had a mishap, there is such a thing,” advises Seidler. According to him, you usually don’t have to apologize. “It’s not a culpable offense, but an accidental border crossing,” says Seidler.

But anyone who has gossiped about the boss while he was standing right around the corner may have the right feeling that he has to straighten something out. If you really step on someone else’s toes, Norf thinks it’s appropriate to approach each other. “In a figurative sense, apologizing means getting rid of your guilt and unloading it on other people.” Instead, he advises adjusting to the other person and saying: “I’m really sorry.”

Nobody has to be perfect

Seidler also recommends working on your own ideals. “People who have a strong sense of shame even over small things want to be perfect, but that can be changed.” In order to defuse embarrassing moments right from the start, it can also make sense to adapt corporate communication. “I believe that when we meet in organizations authentically, sincerely and appreciatively, there is no such thing as embarrassment,” says Norf. “Then everything is part of being human.”

However, one should not completely lose sight of the possible consequences of one’s own behavior. Because it is true: “Embarrassment in itself is nothing that would be relevant under labor law,” say the specialist lawyer for labor law Nathalie Oberthür. “But if a mishap affects the contractual obligations, this can result in sanctions.” For example, gossip could be considered an insult and a violation of the contractual duty of loyalty, which could result in incorrectly sent emails violating data protection. In such cases, the red head alone may not always be enough.

