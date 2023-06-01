Mister Spex: No chance against Fielmann

Nach outside, the Fielmann attacker Mister Spex is in a celebratory mood: “15 years of optician’s expertise” praises banners on the website and stickers in the shop windows. But behind the scenes, Mister Spex is in crisis just two years after the IPO: the rapid expansion at home and abroad, which was supposed to inspire shareholders, has come to a halt. Now the austerity course is also affecting the board: Head of Human Resources Maren Kroll has to go.

The process shows how much Mister Spex has to back down on its goal of becoming a major European eyewear chain. In times of high interest rates, the stock market wants profits instead of fantasy growth. That helps the strongest competitor Fielmann, of all people, whom Mister Spex once wanted to retire.

The departure of the Mister Spex head of human resources serves “to streamline the corporate structure,” said the Berliners on Thursday before a supervisory board meeting. Kroll will stop this month. “Maren was a strong advocate of diversity, integration and equal opportunities,” said the chairman of the supervisory board, Peter Williams, in praise of the woman in her mid-forties, who earned a good quarter of a million euros last year.

Kroll was supposed to stand for a departure when she came to Mister Spex at the beginning of 2020 – after all, she had the highly traded razor bladeStart-up Harry’s and the fashion mail-order company Zalando witnessed rapid growth stories. Mister Spex was also to experience the beginning of a major expansion.

A number of new branches in Germany, plus the move to countries such as Austria, Great Britain and Sweden – that was the plan with which the two founders Dirk Graber and Mirko Caspar wooed investors for their vision of a combined online and branch optician. Shortly before the IPO, HR manager Kroll even moved up to the board in 2021, together with the then new CFO Sebastian Dehnen.

But the executive floor, which was designed for growth, has shrunk in the meantime, just like the growth plans themselves. Financier Dehnen said goodbye nine months ago and switched to the electronics retailer Conrad. The two founders are now alone on the board again – just like when they started 15 years ago.

At that time they invented Mister Spex as a pure online optician. Above all, online sales were intended to put pressure on the former industry rebel Fielmann, who had become sluggish.

The Mister Spex founders smugly reported their growth figures directly after the business figures of the listed Hamburg traditional chain. Its founder, Günther Fielmann, did the newcomers the favor of repeatedly railing against glasses from the internet – and thus making young customers look old.

However, the business models of the two competitors have long since converged: the founder’s son Marc Fielmann is driving the online services of his chain. Contact lenses are now also available from Fielmann via an app, and a separate digital department develops virtual eye tests and fittings on the screen.

Meanwhile, Mister Spex has recognized that physical stores bring confidence to new customers. Without an initial consultation in the branch, many customers do not want to buy glasses after all – but they may order more online frames after.

As a result, sales in regions with branches grow much faster, Mister Spex already calculated at the time of the IPO. There is space for 200 branches in Germany – and in other European countries as well.

Mister Spex went public two years ago at a valuation of 829 million euros. But then came the Ukraine war, interest rate hikes and inflation. And the share plummeted: the company is still worth just 122 million euros today. The analysts turned away: There are no longer any current recommendations for the share.

Because like other boys Shares from the environment – from the used car platform Auto1 to the holiday home broker HomeToGo – the share remains despite the soaring of the leading index Dax on the ground. Since the beginning of the year, it has fallen again by almost ten percent. Investors, on the other hand, place more trust in the established arch-rival Fielmann: Its share has already risen by 28 percent over the course of the year.

Foreign business once attracted investors – now it is waning

The problem for Mister Spex: Unlike Fielmann, the attacker has never made a profit. In times of stock market euphoria, that was a reasonable price for the expected growth. But when interest rates rise, investors flee from shares of loss-making ones Pursue. So Mister Spex has to save – especially since fresh money through new shares is not an option for the foreseeable future when the stock market is low.

The austerity course, internally baptized “Lean 4 Leverage” in the best business administration German, is at the expense of growth: After sales of 210 million euros in the previous year, growth is again expected to be in the single-digit percentage range this year. Domestic branch expansion has been halted for the time being.

The foreign business, which once fired the imagination of the shareholders, is radically losing importance: the managers now prefer to spend the 15 percent reduced marketing budget in Germany. As a result, foreign sales fell by eight percent, especially in Scandinavia and Great Britain.

Were hoping for the big coup: in 2021 Mirko Casper and Dirk Graber (right) went public with Mister Spex Quelle: picture alliance/dpa

The austerity course is intended to curb the loss, which had risen to almost 45 million euros in 2022. The downside: it remains with the approximately 70 branches worldwide, the growth potential is limited. Rival Fielmann remains far ahead with sales of 1.7 billion euros, especially since the chain is growing particularly strongly in other European countries.

The most important shareholders are still loyal to Mister Spex. With eleven percent, the optics group EssilorLuxottica is the largest shareholder, followed by the Hamburg real estate family Büll. Also the investment company Paladin of the son of the start-up investor Carsten Maschmeyer, Marcel Jo Maschmeyer, is one of the larger shareholders. The state-run high-tech start-up fund is also represented with four percent – ​​a relic from the early days.

An exit at the current share price would often simply be too big a loss for investors. They are doomed to the principle of hope.

