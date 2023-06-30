Mistral: Pitch deck of the hyped AI startup after 100 million rounds

Mistral made a mega investment when the startup was only a few weeks old. Its pitch memo reveals the strategy and roadmap the AI ​​company is pursuing.

The Mistral founders have years of AI experience. Now they are building an artificial intelligence for Europa Mistral

Until a few days ago, the AI ​​startup Mistral was largely unknown. Then the Parisians announced that they had collected over 100 million euros. At that point there was little more than a product idea. Like OpenAI, Google or Meta, the young company is building a large AI language model – but with a focus on Europe. So with a similar approach, like Aleph Alpha or Nyonic from Germany.

After the funding, Gründerszene spoke to two of the German investors who participated in the huge seed round. We wanted to find out what makes Mistral so special.

Both Christian Miele from Headline and Viet Le from La Famiglia named the team behind Mistral as an important point. It consists of IT scientists who have co-researched some of the most important AI models for the big US corporations. And now in Europe, with European data, obligations to data protection and our liberal values ​​- the Chinese government, for example, prescribes to the AI ​​developers there how faithful the program has to be.

read too

These 5 startups are the absolute insider tips of AI investor Adrian Locher

The investors were also won over by Mistral’s open source approach. This allows external programmers to analyze and build on the startup’s code. This creates trust and helps build a community. It also speeds up the development of the program.

Building and training new AI models generally costs a lot of money, which is another reason why Mistral was endowed with a three-digit million sum.

Mistral’s pitch memo

A pitch memo that has recently been circulating on the internet and that outlines Mistral’s basic strategy and roadmap may have helped to collect the money. The startup itself has never confirmed the authenticity of the document, but according to information from the Gründerszene it appears to be the original.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

