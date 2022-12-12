On December 4, local time, in a live Q&A on Twitter, Musk said that Apple has “fully resumed” advertising on Twitter and is the largest advertiser on Twitter. At the same time, he also said that there will be more Many advertisers resumed investment. “I’m both cautious and optimistic about the future,” Musk said.

On November 28, Musk “declared war” on Apple in Twitter, accusing it of almost stopping advertising on Twitter and threatening to remove Twitter from the App Store. Musk also asked Apple CEO Cook, “what’s going on here.” The “war” between Twitter and Apple seems to be on the verge of breaking out.

And just on December 1, Musk met with Apple CEO Cook at the Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and wrote that the two had a “good conversation” and “resolved the issue of Twitter being removed from the Twitter account.” The misunderstanding of the App Store’s delisting”, Musk said, and Cook “knows very well that Apple has never considered doing this”.

After this meeting, the conflict between the two companies was resolved. In addition, there has been new progress in the divestment of Twitter advertisers. According to reports, in addition to Apple, Amazon also plans to restart advertising on Twitter, with a budget of about $100 million per year.

