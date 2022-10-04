[Canada Metro Network]While seabed cameras are useful for tasks such as monitoring underwater flora and fauna, powering them and transmitting photos can be a challenge. The new MIT-designed camera doesn’t require batteries and can wirelessly transmit its pictures through water.

The camera doesn’t need a battery, so it doesn’t have a long power cord, it can be powered by a series of transducers mounted on the outside of it(transducer)。

When sound waves from sources such as animals or boats reach one of the transducers, the pressure exerted by those sound waves causes special materials within the transducer to vibrate.Because these materials are piezoelectric(piezoelectric), they generate electric current in response to the action of vibration. Once enough energy was generated in this way and stored in a supercapacitor, it was used to take pictures.

To keep the energy requirements of this mission as low as possible, ultra-low-power imaging sensors are used. But unfortunately, these sensors can only capture gray images.

As a way to get around this limitation, each photo actually consists of three separate exposures: one using redLEDlighting, one uses greenLED, one uses blue. Although each exposure appears black and white, it shows how the subject reflects light in red, green or blue wavelengths. Therefore, when all three images are subsequently analyzed and combined, they are able to form a composite color photograph.

In order to receive the digital photo wirelessly, the1andbinary-coded in the form of a surface-mounted transceiver that rapidly transmits a sonic signal through the water to the camera.A module in the camera works by reflecting the signal back to the transmitter(shown as1)or absorb the signal(shown as0)to react.So by keeping track of which signals are reflected back to the transponder and which are not, it is possible for the top computer to record a representation of the photo1andmode.

The maximum underwater range of the technology to date is40Meter(131foot), and has been successfully used for tasks such as recording the growth of underwater plants within a week. The MIT team now hopes to increase the “range” and memory of the camera so that it can eventually transmit images in real-time and even record full-motion video.

