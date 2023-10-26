Mitsubishi acquires 100% of CPC, the European hub for carbon fiber for cars

Listen to the audio version of the article

The large red disc of the Japanese flag is waving on the Modena CPC: the Mitsubishi Chemical group (one of the ten divisions of the largest Japanese holding, 1,763 companies, 85 thousand employees, 159 billion dollars in turnover) after entering 2017 with 44% of the shares announced that it had acquired the entire capital of the company which has specialized for 60 years in automotive components made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP-Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer).

The operation, now subject to regulatory approvals, should be completed by the end of 2023, confirms the competitive capacity of the Emilian Motor Valley on the European scene when it comes to innovative materials and frontier technologies and counteracts the news of recent days of a another Japanese-American brand, Calsonic Kansei, to close the Crevalcore factory in the Bologna area.

Emilia wins the match against Bavaria

«Mitsubischi Chemical controls another company in Germany specialized like us in CFRP (Wethje in Hengersberg in Bavaria, ed.) – explains Franco Iorio, CEO and majority shareholder, until yesterday, of CPC – but has chosen Modena to develop exponentially this technology, which until yesterday was a niche suitable for racing cars and hypercars and is now destined to become an industrial-scale application for all hybrid and electric mobility, where the lightness and resistance of the components are critical factors. We will be the spearhead of the group in Europe. And it is the hundreds of millions of investments that the Japanese have planned on our site that explain the value of this operation, even more than the value in itself of the acquisition of the remaining 56% of shares (covered by a confidentiality agreement, ed.)” .

Investments

While the news of the Japanese takeover spreads, construction sites are starting in Via del Tirassegno for the 350 million euro mega plan not only to expand the industrial area with the recovery of abandoned warehouses and new plants (including 5 thousand ton presses, the largest in the world, which will increase the company’s carbon fiber molding capacity threefold, and new automatic painting and assembly lines) but also to improve the surrounding civil spaces serving the community, with car parks, runways cycle paths, green areas, a “business hotel” and the creation of a research center for the innovation of materials and for the use and reuse of carbon, in partnership with the Region and universities.

These are investments that CPC had already made official last year and which should be completed in 2025, «but Mitsubishi has other eight-figure projects in the pipeline here in Modena, still covered by the utmost secrecy, they will be the lifeblood that will fuel the long-term growth of a company that will serve the entire Western Hemisphere from Italy”, underlines Iorio. He joined the company in 1990 with four partners, remaining at the helm alone in 2016, after a period with a French partner who opened the doors of the aerospace sector in a difficult phase for the automotive sector, and now at the helm of a true giant for the Modenese: 960 employees between the 100 thousand square meter headquarters and four other factories, all located in the province, and 200 million euros in turnover, 85% of which is exported, half in the United States, the rest in Europe.