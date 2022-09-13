[Big coffee live broadcast]The rebound is imminent, and the signal flare for the A-share counterattack has risen! How to layout the golden autumn market? Listen to Li Daxiao, Chief Economist of Yingda Securities, which will be broadcast at 10:00 on September 7th, come and watch! Click to watch>>

The latest information from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange shows that on September 9, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. reduced its holdingsMinth Group(00425) 1.338 million shares, priced at HK$21.7921 per share, with a total amount of about HK$29.1578 million. After the reduction, the latest number of shares held is about 80.872 million shares, and the latest shareholding ratio is 6.96%.

