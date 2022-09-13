Home Business Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Reduces 1,338,000 shares of Minth Group (00425) at approximately HK$21.79 per share|Group_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Reduces 1,338,000 shares of Minth Group (00425) at approximately HK$21.79 per share

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Reduces 1,338,000 shares of Minth Group (00425) at approximately HK$21.79 per share

The latest information from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange shows that on September 9, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. reduced its holdingsMinth Group(00425) 1.338 million shares, priced at HK$21.7921 per share, with a total amount of about HK$29.1578 million. After the reduction, the latest number of shares held is about 80.872 million shares, and the latest shareholding ratio is 6.96%.

