[摘要]On December 11, Xiaomi officially released the new MIUI 14 system today, and the push plan has been announced.

On December 11, Xiaomi officially released the new MIUI 14 system today, and the push plan has been announced.

1 Release rhythm of MIUI14

The MIUI 14 push plan is divided into a development version and an official version. The development version supports more models, and the official version includes three series of Mi 13, Mi 12, and K50.

2 MIUI14 development version plan

The first batch (expected to be released before 24:00 on December 11, 2022) Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi MIX4, Xiaomi 11 Ultra , Xiaomi 11 Pro, Xiaomi 11, Xiaomi 11 Youth Edition, Xiaomi 10S, Xiaomi Civi 1S, Xiaomi Civi, Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50, Redmi K40S, Redmi K40 Gaming Enhanced Edition, Redmi K40 Pro+, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40, Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro

Note: 1. Due to the large difference between the underlying structure of tablet/foldable screen models and ordinary models, in order to provide a relatively better experience for Mi Fan friends, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, MIX FOLD, Mi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G, Mi Pad 5 Pro, and Mi Pad 5 are being adapted to MIUI14+Android 13, and will be released after the adaptation is complete.

3 MIUI14 official release plan

The first batch (expected to be released around January 2023) Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, Redmi K50 Gaming version, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 (Note: Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 factory built-in MIUI14)

If the second batch and the third batch have the latest progress, we will inform Mi Fan friends of the release time as soon as possible.

Tablet plan (expected to be released successively around early April 2023) Mi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G, Mi Pad 5 Pro, Mi Pad 5, Redmi Pad

Editor: Qi Shaoheng