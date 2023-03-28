Home Business Mjam is now called Foodora again
From May, Mjam will be renamed Foodora and the company color will change from green to pink. The company provided information about this yesterday, Tuesday, at an online press conference.

In addition to Austria, the common brand also applies to Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic Herbert Haas, who has been running the business at Mjam in Austria since November 2022. The delivery service is part of the Berlin company Delivery Hero.

Around 2,600 drivers deliver food in Austria. According to the company, they received better pay and German courses.

