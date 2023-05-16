MLF’s slight excess parity continuation May LPR quotation is expected to remain unchanged

The People’s Bank of China announced on May 15 that in order to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the banking system, it launched a 125 billion yuan medium-term lending facility (MLF) operation and a 2 billion yuan open market reverse repurchase operation, and the winning bid rate was the same as the previous period. In view of the fact that 100 billion yuan of MLF expired in May, the central bank made an excess of 25 billion yuan in May.

The sequel to MLF’s slightly excessive parity: first, because the liquidity in the interbank market is reasonably sufficient; second, the current policy interest rate level is at a satisfactory level, and there is no need for further decline. The MLF operation interest rate remains unchanged, which breaks the “interest rate cut” rumors in the market in the previous week. A variety of macro data released recently show that the current economy is in a “weak recovery” situation, coupled with the decision on the reduction of interest rates on notice deposits and agreement deposits of commercial banks, triggering speculation of “interest rate cuts” in the market.

Excessive sequels meet market expectations

MLF’s slightly oversold sequel is in line with market expectations.

Wang Qing, Chief Macro Analyst of Dongfang Jincheng, believes that the MLF operation volume in May was 125 billion yuan, and the maturity amount was 100 billion yuan, which means that the central bank implemented a net investment of 25 billion yuan this month, which was the sixth consecutive month of excess renewal. However, it is a slightly oversubscribed sequel for two consecutive months. “We judge that the correction of credit supply rhythm will continue in the short term, and we do not rule out the possibility that new credit growth in May and June will decrease year-on-year. The slowdown in credit supply rhythm means that banks’ demand for MLF operations has weakened. The excess scale of MLF continues to be the direct cause of the ‘land’ volume.”

A bond trader also explained to a reporter from the Shanghai Securities News that since April, the overall funding has remained loose, and the inter-bank market is not short of liquidity, so banks do not need large-scale funding. Recently, market interest rates have fallen rapidly, and the current 1-year interbank certificate of deposit yield and 10-year treasury bond yield are both below the policy interest rate, indicating that there is no need for a large-scale increase in MLF operations to “replenish water”.

The MLF operating rate remained unchanged in May, which was also in line with market expectations. Wang Qing said that the economy as a whole is still continuing to recover rapidly. In the context of the clear momentum of economic recovery, it is not necessary to lower the policy rate at present, which is the main reason why the MLF operating rate remained unchanged in May. “We judge that the next policy will be to consolidate the foundation of economic recovery mainly by supporting infrastructure investment to maintain rapid growth, fully promoting consumption recovery, and increasing support for the real estate industry.”

Zhou Maohua, a macro researcher at the Financial Market Department of China Everbright Bank, said that the central bank’s MLF continued to be slightly oversubscribed, indicating that the central bank continues to implement a prudent and slightly loose policy, guiding financial institutions to increase support for small and micro enterprises and other weak links in the real economy, and key emerging areas such as manufacturing. Escort for economic recovery to stabilize market expectations.

A bank wealth management investment manager reminded that the current bank loan interest rate is not high, and further “interest rate cuts” may aggravate the phenomenon of idling funds.

LPR is expected to remain stable

The 1-year LPR interest rate is mainly formed by the MLF interest rate and the bank’s plus points, while the 5-year LPR determines the mortgage interest rate. At present, under the background of high pressure on the bank’s net interest margin and the unchanged MLF interest rate, the LPR interest rate is expected to continue to remain stable.

In Zhou Maohua’s view, this is because: first, the MLF interest rate, which is the anchor of the LPR interest rate, remains stable; second, the financial data from January to April show that the current market interest rate is at a reasonable level; third, the pressure on the net interest margin of some banks has increased in recent years. big. On the whole, the threshold for LPR interest rate cuts is still high in the short term.

Wang Qing said that by the end of 2022, the net interest margin of commercial banks will drop to 1.91%, the lowest point since historical records. “Affected by this, although some bank deposit rates have been lowered recently, market interest rates have fallen, and the cost of various bank liabilities has declined, the incentives for quoting banks to actively reduce LPR quotations in May are still insufficient.” Wang Qing believes that economic recovery is driving The independent financing needs of various business entities are rising, and it is not necessary to stimulate market financing needs by lowering the one-year LPR quotation. In terms of 5-year LPR quotations, due to the concentrated release of the previous backlog of demand, the property market showed a marginal recovery in the first quarter. High-frequency data shows that sales in the property market turned down again in April, and the future trend needs further observation.

“In this context, we judge that the quotation of the 5-year LPR in May will remain unchanged. However, under the tone of city-specific policies, various regions will continue to guide the newly issued residential mortgage interest rates through policy tools such as the dynamic adjustment mechanism of the first-home loan interest rate policy. Go down.” Wang Qing said.