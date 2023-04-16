Home » MM Warburg: How the bank is fighting for survival after the cum-ex scandal
Business

by admin
Mith illegal stock deals, so-called cum-ex transactions, banks and investors are said to have cheated the state by more than ten billion euros, which is why the Cologne public prosecutor’s office investigated around 100 cases against 1,350 suspects. Only a fraction of it is complete. This week, the Bonn court approved the nearly 400-page indictment against Christian Olearius. She accuses the longtime boss of the Hamburg private bank MM Warburg of multiple tax evasion.

The fact that the soon to be 81-year-old will soon have to answer in court in what will probably be a lengthy process has moderately shaken the Warburg headquarters on Hamburg’s Binnenalster. Even if Olearius vehemently emphasizes his innocence, hardly anyone in the bank seriously expected that the entrepreneur would be able to escape the process. The employees are now hoping that the procedure will only have a limited effect on their employer, whose business model is actually based on Hanseatic discretion.

