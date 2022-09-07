Home Business Mo-Fr: closes the first half of 2022 with € 318.4 million in turnover and + 251.8% of net profit
Mo-Fr: closes the first half of 2022 with € 318.4 million in turnover and + 251.8% of net profit

Today the Lu-Ve group, a company active in the field of commercial and industrial refrigeration, communicated the financial results for the first half of 2022. In particular, the group closed the period with a turnover of 318.4 million euros , with a growth of 39% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period of 2021. Strong increase also in net profit which in the period amounted to 32.7 million euros, an increase of 251.8%. The order book also grew, reaching 200 million euros.

Finally, at 30 June 2022 the net financial position was negative for 155.4 million euros, worsening compared to the end of 2021.

