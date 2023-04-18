Mobile, the Italian market is running: EU primacy confirmed

It runs the Italian furniture market in 2022

(Teleborsa) – After the strong rebound in 2021, iThe turnover of Italian furniture continued to show good growth dynamics during 2022 (+11.1% on 2021), surpassing the German one.

This is what emerges from the research carried out by the Studies and Research Department of Intesa Sanpaolo are Prospects for the Italian furniture industry, on the occasion of Salone del Mobile 2023, che confirms Italy’s primacy as the main producer of furniture in the European Union. In Europe, our country, it is al fourth place for growth behind Sweden, Spain and Poland.

To support the sector, growing turnover, excellent results on foreign markets, good performance of the wood-furniture industrial districts and stable margins, despite the increase in the cost of raw materials.

Exports up 13.4%

In detail: the furniture industry, with approx 16 thousand companies, occupies in Italy over 125,000 employees (3.4% of the manufacturing total). Driven by direct sales towards the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Germany, but also by the performances of the United Arab Emirates and Canada, exports growing by +13.4% in 2022.

Also worth noting is the strengthening of the trade balance in 2022 (9.3 billion in 2022, 9% of the manufacturing total), also by virtue of the good results shown by the majority of the furniture districts. Vigorous growth in exports of the wood-furniture districts of Brianza, Treviso and furniture of Pordenone (+14.4% compared to 2021).

Good maintenance of margins

Despite the jump in the cost of energy, raw materials and transportation, margins are expected to hold up well for companies in the South and for the larger ones.

Looking ahead, the research indicates that for furniture companies, it will be crucial to accelerate on the front of strategic investments, made even more urgent by the energy crisis, trto which the optimization of energy supply contracts, investments in a green perspective, digitization and research and development.