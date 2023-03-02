Listen to the audio version of the article

After the binge of CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona also reserves some innovations for the automotive world: from new generation scooters, to scooters capable of not falling over (at the moment at the concept level), up to super processors able to double the computing power compared to the previous generation and ensure fast, stable and very low latency connectivity.

The scooter that doesn’t fall

The American-Chinese joint venture Segway-Ninebot showed the concept of a self-balancing scooter that exploits the gyroscopic system used by Segway for years on its “chariots” to make it practically impossible to “lie down” with the scooter. Talking to the engineers present, we discovered that the gyroscopic system already works but still absorbs too much energy to become a commercial product.

Scooters in quantity

Although Barcelona is the umpteenth city that bans the rental of scooters (at the moment it is a temporary regulation lasting six months), the company is betting on micro urban mobility with a completely renewed range of scooters and a new electric scooter (without system gyroscopic). The KickScooter offer is truly complete: from the surprising G2 MAXthe premium model designed for longer commuters, boasting 900W of power and capable of tackling climbs of up to 22%, at the Serie C2, designed for the little ones, with the maximum speed settable by a parent via the app (personally we think it’s crazy). In addition to these the Series F2with wider handlebars for greater stability, integrated turn signals and 10-inch self-sealing tubeless tires, and that E2which offers the best value for money.

Even the Chinese Xiaomi presented a new electric scooter, the 4 Ultra, equipped with a double suspension system and designed to tackle the bumpy streets of our cities. Thanks to the raised frame and the double suspension system, it allows, in fact, greater stability even when moving on uneven surfaces. Ready to shoot: despite the power being a good 940 W, the range stands at 70 km, also thanks to the weight of less than 25 kg. Also interesting are the 10-inch DuraGel tires it is equipped with, puncture-proof and self-sealing: they are internally coated with a particularly viscous gel that seals any punctures and holds nails and screws preventing the tire from bursting. We will hardly see it in our country because it lacks the direction indicators that have recently become mandatory on our roads.

The “gunshot” electric scooter

The new Segway-Ninebot electric scooter (E300SE) is one of the “gritty” ones: it accelerates from 0 to 50 km/h in just 2.9 seconds, reaches a speed of 105 km/h and its two batteries guarantee a range of up to 130 km, which can be further increased by 50% with a optional third battery to be placed under the saddle as an alternative to two jet helmets. ABS, an intelligent traction control system and front and rear hydraulic disc brakes with twin-piston calipers ensure confidence and control on all urban roads. A small “tech gem”: the system Airlock allows you to automatically turn your eScooter on and off via Bluetooth.