Mobileye, Intel’s autonomous driving unit, has set the IPO price above the reference range with a valuation of nearly $ 17 billion, a rare positive development for the US price market.

The company sold 41 million shares at $ 21 per share, a person familiar with the situation said, having previously indicated a price target of between $ 18 and $ 20. According to data from Dealogic, this was the first major listing to exceed its target since December. Intel is said to have been hoping for a $ 50 billion valuation when it first planned to re-list the company last year. Even at a lower price, Mobileye is the highest-value publicly traded company in the United States this year and the first major technology company to go public since January.

However, few investors expect the deal to herald an imminent recovery in the IPO market, which is heading for the worst year in decades due to a combination of volatile markets and a deteriorating economic outlook. “In order for the market [delle IPO] strong again, uncertainty needs to be reduced, whether this means inflation decreases, rate hikes stop or at least [gli investitori] have a better understanding of the situation we are in, ”Kyle Stanford, a venture capital analyst at PitchBook, told the Financial Times. Excluding the upcoming Mobileye operation, only $ 7.4 billion was raised in traditional IPOs in the United States this year, down 94% from 2021, according to data from Dealogic. Last week Instacart was the latest company to postpone its public listing plans this year.