Mobility more expensive – demand crisis expected

At the 15th industry forum of the Association of Brand-Independent Mobility and Fleet Management Companies e. V. (VMF) the main topic was the industrialization of the used car market. The association regularly presents, analyzes and discusses the most important future topics that will move and change the common market with members and premium partners at the industry forums. “A huge transformation process is taking place in the automotive ecosystem and the used car market is also changing rapidly,” says Frank Hägele, CEO of the VMF.

At the beginning, Hägele again made it clear which influencing factors the industry would have to deal with in 2022: “When many companies were still treating the wounds of the Corona years, including delivery bottlenecks due to a lack of chips, we saw a war on European soil that was also affecting the supply chains and also the had a massive impact on energy prices”. In August 2022, the “Inflation Reduction Act” (IRA) followed in the USA as a further challenge for German and European production sites. In addition, new manufacturers from China pushed noticeably onto the car market in Europe, especially with electric vehicles. The bottom line is that getting started with individual mobility, both for new and used cars, has become more expensive due to the mix of all these factors: “We see higher sales prices for cars, fewer discounts, higher interest charges, higher workshop and tire prices,” says Hägele. And that will also shape 2023.

Despite these challenges, Hägele and VMF branch manager Dieter Brandl in Wiesbaden were satisfied with the activities of the VMF and the results of the past year. “Our members and now 21 premium partners are all providers of mobility-related services with corresponding added value for their customers,” emphasizes Brandl. He sees the association in a good position when it comes to jointly launching innovative mobility solutions and actively working on the mobility revolution. “We approach the strategically important issues systematically and clarify the options for action,” adds Hägele. He sees formative changes in the used car market. Therefore, the VMF had the market analyzed intensively. Andreas Serra and Nils Weber from the Promotor XD consulting company presented the results of the study at the beginning of the industry forum.

Industrialization of the used car market

Technological innovations, the obligation to conserve resources and the change in consumer needs will determine the automotive market in the coming years, as will the years of crisis, which had a corresponding impact on the used car market. In particular, the limited supply of new cars led to a rapid increase in prices for used cars from mid-2021 (+25.9 percent by January 2023). Young used cars were increasingly in demand as a replacement for new cars. New list prices also rose by an average of 42.8 percent from December 2015 to January 2023. “Against the background of inflation, incomes that only rise later, longer periods of use due to fewer kilometers driven, but also due to cautious investment behavior by unsettled companies and consumers, all this will lead to lower demand,” summarizes Andreas Serra, Managing Director of Promotor. “The party is over,” says Serra. He expects a demand crisis on the new and used car market in 2023 that will last into 2024. Only then will a sustained recovery begin. The car trade, which did good business and benefited especially in 2022, will face a slump in demand. As a result, this will result in longer downtimes, rising costs and interest charges as well as falling residual values. In addition, there is the new sales orientation of the manufacturers towards the agency model, which will lead to a manufacturer-controlled pricing policy.

All of this will change cost structures, competitive advantages and product portfolios and it can destroy or create value for the companies involved. In a few years, the used car value chain will no longer be exclusively determined by purchase and sale as well as on-site workshop services. In particular, companies that can offer their products and services while the car is being used will be more successful in the long term, says Serra.

Redefining “Order-to-Cash” processes

When trading in used cars, but also in general, digital platforms and technologies will increasingly be used to make work easier and processes faster. Two companies are presenting their innovative products on this topic at the industry forum. Lasse Diener, co-founder of NX Technologies, has been digitizing payment and receivables processes in the automotive environment with his company since 2018. And with great success, because the back office processes used to be very manual and paper-heavy. “Two thirds of the margin was lost there,” says Diener. In just five years, the company has grown to 120 employees who help save significant time in the back office. This works, among other things, with a new technology for payment allocation, which immediately refers to the invoice. “It no longer matters if the customer fills in the reference incorrectly when making the transfer,” says Diener.

Platform revolution – workshop booking digital and transparent

Digitization will also bring a revolution for workshops and car dealerships. Surveys confirm that at least 70 percent of all drivers would like to book their workshop appointments online. However, not five percent can currently find a suitable offer, according to Repareo CEO Philipp Haac. “Online booking will become standard in the workshop area as in other markets, or when was the last time you called an airline to book a flight?” Haac asks a rhetorical question. In his view, there will also be a platform revolution in this market. “Functioning platforms bring added value for everyone involved. Users can find and book free appointments quickly and easily – for seven days, 24 hours a day. Fleet managers and mobility providers can enter their vehicles into the partner network with automated approval processes, and car dealerships are supplied with customers without any administrative effort.

About the shortage of skilled workers and further regulations in mobility

At the end of the event, the exchange of experiences was again on the agenda. Some participants gave an insight into their own situation and the issues that are currently moving. Eric Wirtz from PS Team made it clear how massively the shortage of skilled workers affects the business. “We cannot accept all orders. Our long-standing forwarding partners are now asking us whether we could take on orders. It’s an upside-down world,” says Wirtz. Lawyer Roman Kasten from the Voigt law firm pointed out, among other things, another change in the used car market – the strengthening of consumer rights through the Goods Purchase Directive (WKRL). “Here there will be a legal framework for contracts that has to be implemented largely uniformly in the member states of the European Union and should lead to consumer rights being further strengthened,” said Kasten.

Source: Association of brand-independent mobility and fleet management companies e. V. / Eckpunkte Kommunikation GmbH

Published by: Amei shaker Amei Schüttler is an editor at Mittelstand-Nachrichten and writes about innovative products and the doers in German-speaking medium-sized companies. For questions and suggestions, please use the following contact details:

Mail: [email protected]