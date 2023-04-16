Home » Mobility: Online Data: Weak prospects for electric cars
Mobility: Online Data: Weak prospects for electric cars

Mobility: Online Data: Weak prospects for electric cars

Online data: Weak prospects for electric cars

New registrations of electric cars are falling. photo

New registrations of electric cars fell in the first quarter. Data from an online portal do not suggest a quick turnaround.

Data from the online portal Carwow indicate that comparatively weak new registrations of electric cars can also be expected for the coming months. For several months, the company has seen a significantly lower proportion of electric vehicles in the vehicle configurations on its website. In the first quarter it was around a quarter to a third lower than in the first three quarters of 2022.

The configurations are not directly reflected in vehicle orders and Carwow customers do not necessarily correspond to the average car buyer. Significant changes in configuration behavior are, however, a good indication of changed customer interest. Since delivery times of six months or more are not uncommon for electric cars, no significant increase in new registrations of electric vehicles is to be expected in the coming months.

After an extremely strong December, new registrations of electric cars fell sharply at the beginning of the year. One of the reasons for this is the capping of state funding. Experts have therefore already forecast a significant decline in new electric vehicles for the current year. The current figures from the online portal now support this expectation.

