The vehicle as a service. The Mobilize brand starts from this principle, ready to represent 20% of the turnover of the entire Renault Group by 2030. The heart of the initiative will be to develop new business models based on the VaaS (Vehicle-as-a-Service) principle. , with a complete offering focused on an integrated software ecosystem. The 2022 Paris Motor Show will showcase the 100% electric Duo quadricycle, arriving in 2023 with 140 km of autonomy. Characterized by shapes similar to the Renault Twizy, with which, however, it does not share any component as declared by the French technicians, it will arrive on the market in the Duo 45 version with a 45 km / h top speed usable from 14 years and Duo 80 with 80 km / h for driving license holders B. No purchases but only subscriptions for private users and long-term rental agreements through Mobilize Financial Services for professional customers.

Mobilize Duo, autonomy and dimensions

Mobilize Duo has a range of 140 km (provisional figure pending Wmtc approval) and is ideal for urban travel thanks to its ultra-compact dimensions of 2.43 m in length, 1.30 m in width and 1.46 cm high. In practice, it will be possible to park three Duos perpendicularly in a single standard parking space. Furthermore, its wraparound bumpers guarantee good protection against small daily bumps. At the front of the Duo, a small hood allows access to the charging cable which is permanently attached to the vehicle. This is a standard Type or Type 2 cable: the Type 2 socket is suitable for most public columns found on the street, in companies and public car parks, while the Standard Type socket is intended primarily for use. domestic and does not require a specific installation.

Mobilize Duo interior



To get on board the Mobilize Duo, through the large vertical opening doors, no key but via smartphone, thus facilitating the exchange and rotation of vehicles for company fleets and shared mobility. The interiors of Mobilize Duo have 2 tandem seats, a steering wheel with airbag and an instrumentation baptized “Ghetto Blaster” which winks at the street culture of the 80s and 90s. In orange, it presents the display with the instrumentation in the center, the transmission control on the left and, to the right of the steering wheel, a loudspeaker, a holder for the smartphone and a USB-C port. The seat and backrests of both seats of the Duo are padded to offer a good level of comfort. Two ultra-resistant toe upholstery will be proposed. Duo’s cabin has been designed to stand the test of time. In addition, it washes easily. The driver’s seat slides 20 cm to facilitate access to the rear seat. Two large storage compartments are provided on both sides of the front seat for the transport of two cabin trolleys. The rear seat of the Duo offers enough space to comfortably accommodate a 1.80m tall passenger. There is also a specific set-up for people with reduced mobility. In fact, the vehicle can accommodate a folding wheelchair and is equipped with a steering wheel control kit. Air conditioning is also expected, not present on the unveiled model but arriving at the time of launch, while the Abs will not be present on any version.

Mobilize Bento 2024

Mobilize Bento, the commercial version of Duo, has a closed trunk at the rear, instead of a passenger seat. In the optimal setting, it allows to obtain a useful volume of about 700 liters. Made of rotomoulded plastic material, the body is speckled gray. The two asymmetrical doors have a large opening angle (up to 140 °). The presence of a hatch allows you to carry long objects on the driver’s right side. Interior fittings will be offered to meet the various needs and uses of professional operators, such as modules for arranging tools. As with the Duo, Bento’s anthracite and orange bodywork can also be customized in dedicated areas. The body also offers additional branding and customization areas on three sides: the side panels and the doors.

Bento will be offered for long-term rental starting in 2024.

Mobilize at the 2022 Paris Motor Show

In addition to the Duo quadricycle, the Solo concept will be present at the Mobilize stand, a curious single-seater vehicle with a semi-seated position capable of traveling up to 25 km / h and designed to be used in an urban environment. On the charging front, Ileo Concept will be exhibited, which represents Mobilize’s vision to give energy to the city, with modular and multi-service totems. The Fast Charge network will also be presented, i.e. a network of ultra-fast charging stations near the motorways. In fact, Mobilize intends to develop, in Europe and in collaboration with Renault dealers, a network of 200 ultra-fast charging stations located less than 5 minutes away from motorways and accessible 24/7 to all vehicle drivers. electrical. Among the new features, there will be Mobilize PowerBox, a demo of a vehicle-to-grid charging station, connected and safe for electric vehicles and developed by Software République (Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics and Thales). Also present is Mobilize Driver Solutions, which combines a reliable work tool, the Limo, with a complete range of services designed to facilitate the life of drivers and operators as well as their customers. Following the launch in Madrid, Mobilize Driver Solutions will be available in Paris later this year.