Investor Mark Mobius has said he can’t get his money out of China because of capital controls in the country, and warned other investors to be “very, very careful” about investing in an economy under the government.

“I have an account with HSBC in Shanghai. I can’t get my money out. The government restricts the flow of money out of the country,” Mobius, founder of Mobius Capital Partners, told FOX Business in an interview published on March 2 and reported by Reuters and CNN.

«I don’t understand why they do this… They put up all kinds of barriers. They don’t say, “No, you can’t get your money out.” But they say, “Give us all the paperwork from the last 20 years on how you made this money”… It’s insane.” Mobius comments circulated over the weekend on sites like WeChat.

Mobius led emerging markets investments at Franklin Templeton Investments for thirty years and is known for his optimistic view of China. Now, however, he says he is “very, very careful” about investing in the country. “The conclusion is that China is moving in a completely different direction than the one Deng Xiaoping defined when the great reform program was launched,” he says, referring to the former Chinese leader.

«Now there is instead a government that maintains golden shares throughout China. That means they try to control all these companies…So I don’t think it’s a pretty picture when you see a government becoming more and more control oriented in the economy». Mobius, who calls himself the Indiana Jones of emerging-market investing, told Fox Business that he is increasing exposure to alternative markets like India and Brazil.