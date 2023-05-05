Home » Moby-Cin agreed, homologation confirmed on appeal
Business

Moby-Cin agreed, homologation confirmed on appeal

by admin

The Court of Appeal of Milan confirmed the approval of the arrangement with creditors of Moby-Cin, already achieved with a decree of the court of Milan last November 24th. This was announced by Moby Spa. The judges rejected the opposition action presented by Grimaldi Euromed.

The bailout plan presented to the court by the group controlled by Vincenzo Onorato provides for the entry into the capital of Moby Spa of 49% of Gianluigi Aponte’s MSC for 150 million euros. The establishment of a closed fund (ShipCo) is envisaged; the sale by Moby and Cin to ShipCo of part of the fleet, in exchange for the supply of new finance and the assumption of debt; the merger of Moby and Cin (OpCo); the charter from ShipCo to OpCo of the purchased fleet and the sale of some vessels between 2022 and 2025; the buy-back (under certain conditions) of the remaining fleet by OpCo by 2025.

See also  Tesla Model Y U.S. price increases by $500, new car starts at $53,490

You may also like

The drought, the oil and the question of...

Gas, first load of LNG arrived in Piombino....

Julian Zietlow Onlyfans: After a drug crash, he...

Genesis G70 in the 2023 test: price, features...

Italo buys Itabus to combine the train and...

Germany will lose over 5 million workers by...

Resolution 16 of 02/05/2023 – Return to the...

How Robert Habeck wants to push down the...

Terna, profit exceeds 200 million in the 1st...

30-year-old earns up to $20,000 a month with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy