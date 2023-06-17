Moby inaugurates the largest ferry in the world

It is the largest ferry ever built in the world. And that too with cutting-edge environmental technologies, cutting emissions by 40 percent. Official baptism for the new Moby Fantasy, from the homonymous company of navigation of the Onorato family. This is the company’s 23rd ship, which will take service on the Livorno-Olbia route on Sunday 18 June, embarking the first customers.

This will be followed in the autumn by her sister ship, Moby Legacy, which has recently passed sea trials. The arrival of the two ferries, both built in China’s Guangzhou shipyard, strengthens the company’s industrial growth plan in the Mediterranean and their entry into service will have important repercussions on both the Tuscan and Sardinian territory, generating a employment impact of 500 new direct and induced jobs.

“The baptism of Moby Fantasy represents a new beginning for all of us, it is not a point of arrival but a starting point to look to the future with enthusiasm and with the awareness of having completed a virtuous path of restructuring that will allow us to grow and consolidate our market – he says Achille Onorato, managing director of Moby -. The shipping sector is going through a moment of profound change, there are still many turbulences dictated by European fuel regulations and new regulations to which we will have to pay continuous attention. For this reason, we are planning investments in the refitting of the fleet for 36 million euros, 40% of which will be co-financed thanks to the PNRR and carried out in Italian shipyards, generating a further positive impact on our territory and which will allow us to achieve an overall reduction of fleet emissions by 32% exceeding Fuel EU requirements”.

Moby Fantasy is a record ship, which allows double the capacity of any ferry currently in service in the Mediterranean. With its 237 meters long by 33 wide and a gross tonnage of 69,500 tons, it can carry up to 3,000 people who will stay in 441 cabins all with cruise ship standards, and thanks to the over 3,800 linear meters of garage it can carry up to 1,300 cars or 300 trucks. The power of the 4 latest generation engines is 10.8 megawatts each, for a cruising speed of 23.5 knots, with peaks of 25.

It expresses the revolution in the concept of the ferry as we know it today: the standards of the furnishings, equipment and cabins are at the same level as those of cruise ships. Every single detail – from the keel, to the garages, to the spaces for passengers – has been studied by the Danish designers from the OSK Ship Tech studio based on a concept created by the owner Vincenzo Onorato, who participated in the development of the ferry right from the initial design, to ensure the highest quality in the cabins and common areas, but also in the innovative catering services to offer travelers the best possible standards on board.