Moby bankruptcy, investigations closed: the accusations against Onorato

The funds “drained” from Italian shipping company (Cin) a Moby, advances for new ships, personal properties sold to the company and payments made to lending banks in an already failing situation. These are the operations that the Milan public prosecutor challenges the shipowner Vincent Honored and his sons Achille and Alessandro, investigated for various hypotheses of bankruptcy as part of the investigation into the crash of the shipping company. The Milan prosecutor’s office of the end of the investigation was notified to the suspects in recent days.

Shipowner’s defense

“Evidently no surprises,” says the lawyer Pasquale Pantano, who defends the Onorato family. “We have known about these investigations for some time. We collaborated in total transparency with the investigative bodies. The most significant observations made to my clients concern evaluations related to very complex activities. We do not agree with the results of these assessments for a well-founded and substantial order of both factual and legal reasons that we will soon have the opportunity to represent to the magistrates to demonstrate the perfect legitimacy of the act of the Honored family. Of course – he concludes – we continue to show deep trust in the institutions and in the judiciary in particular “.

The apartment in San Babila and the villa in Sardinia

Among the disputed transactions, the purchases by Moby of a building in Piazza San Babila owned by Onorato himself, for seven million euros plus 640 thousand notary fees. A price of two million euros higher than the market value of the property, according to the prosecutor’s office. Money that would then be used by Onorato to repay personal loans from the banking system. The property, reconstructs the prosecutor’s office, was included in the resolution of the board of directors as intended as a “representative property of the company”, while it has always remained the shipowner’s personal home.

Aston Martin, Rolls Royce and private planes

A similar justification (representative property intended to host events for the company) appears as the reason for thepurchase and renovation for 4.45 million euros of Villa Lilium, on the Costa Smeralda. This too was later used as a holiday home by various members of the Onorato family. Moby also allegedly paid for the renovation work on some apartments in Naples owned by the owner’s mother.

The Onoratos are also charged with expenses “not pertinent to the exercise of the business activity” and in any case “incongruous” sustained by the companies for the rental of luxury cars (Aston Martin V8, Rolls Royce Wraith, Mercedes Slk, Range Rover Velar, Maserati Levante, Aston Martin V12), of a Falcon 2000Ex aircraft as well as for renting apartments in Milan of Achilles and Alexander.

Repayment of bank loans

He also ends up in the crosshairs of the prosecutor’s office the repayment of loans made to a pool of banks in 2019 for 54 million eurosor. The pool includes Jp Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Unicredit, Banca IMI, Mps, Ubi and Banco Bpm. The repayment, 50 million of principal plus interest, would have taken place in 2019. When according to the prosecutor’s office the company already had a negative shareholders’ equity of 76 million euros, due to the effect of the write-downs made on the company’s ferry fleet. Also in this case the crime is only charged to Onorato.

The ferries registered to the new company

The Onoratos will also have to answer for the allegations relating to advances paid by Moby for the purchase of four ferries, formally carried out by Fratelli Onorato Armatori srl, established in 2017. The operation, according to the prosecutor’s office, was intended to keep the new ships out of the company’s assets. Also in this case, Moby paid, with the justification of advances on future rental fees for the new ferries.

The other strand

In a separate file, it still remains under investigation the story of the payments made by Onorato to Beppegrillo srl. The beppegrillo.it website belongs to the company, owned by Beppe Grillo. The hypothesis of crime, illicit trafficking of influences, would in this case concern the relationship between Grillo and Onorato. And on Grillo’s involvement with representatives of the Cinquestelle for measures of interest to the shipowner.