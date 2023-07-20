Modasa’s ETitán: Peru’s First 100% Electric Bus Paves the Way for Sustainable Mobility

Title: Peru Takes a Green Leap with the First 100% Electric Bus Manufactured by Modasa

Subtitle: The ETitán model sets a new milestone in Peru’s automotive industry, reducing carbon dioxide emissions and promoting sustainable mobility.

Peru is grappling with a pressing environmental issue – carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions that pose a threat to the country’s cherished biodiversity. These emissions stem mainly from the consumption of fossil fuels in transportation, power generation, and industrial processes. The excessive production of CO2 contributes to global warming and climate change, with detrimental effects on the environment and society as a whole.

In a commendable response to this challenge, Modasa, one of Peru’s prominent bus manufacturers, has successfully built the country’s first 100% electric bus, christened the ETitán model. This groundbreaking achievement stands as a result of an investment of US$1.4 million and a rigorous year and a half of research and development, establishing a significant milestone in the automotive industry.

The ETitán urban bus, designed to accommodate around 85 passengers, incorporates state-of-the-art technology that not only ensures passenger comfort but also offers a robust contribution to sustainable development by significantly reducing polluting emissions. Boasting an impressive range of approximately 200 kilometers and equipped with a 200 kWh capacity, this electric bus operates using cutting-edge batteries that can be rapidly charged from 10% to 100% in just three hours, thanks to the innovative DC CCS2 fast charging port, with a capacity of up to 60kW.

A standout attribute of the ETitán is its strong commitment to the environment. It is estimated that this electric bus has the potential to curtail CO2 emissions by an impressive 75 to 80 tons annually, in comparison to conventional buses powered by vehicular natural gas (VNG) and diesel. Moreover, the bus’s electric mode of operation significantly reduces noise pollution, greatly enhancing the quality of life in urban areas.

The construction of the ETitán involved an investment of US$1.4 million, alongside a year and a half of meticulous research and development. Seeking to minimize CO2 emissions further, Sika, a leading glue and sealant company, has played a crucial role in the manufacturing of these buses as part of its sustainability strategy. Sikaflex 263 and Sikaflex 221 adhesives were utilized in creating the bodywork (roof, front, rear, sides, and glass) and interiors of the ETitán.

Sergio Huayamares, Manager of Sika’s Industry Business Unit, commented, “At Sika, we firmly believe in promoting innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, and the ETitán represents an important milestone in the adoption of electric mobility in Peru. We are proud to be part of this project and to contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions in the country.”

In addition to its positive environmental impact, the electric bus also offers significant economic advantages. In comparison to buses running on compressed natural gas (CNG) and diesel, the ETitán could potentially generate fuel and maintenance savings of up to 80-90%.

This pioneering initiative by Modasa not only represents a significant milestone in Peru’s manufacturing of green vehicles but also holds the potential to foster job creation, the training of local professionals, and national technological development while contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions. The ETitán bus symbolizes a crucial step towards sustainable mobility in Peru, and both Modasa and Sika take great pride in their contribution to this remarkable advancement in the country’s automotive industry.

[End of Article]

