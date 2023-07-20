Home » Model 730 and notary fees, which ones can be deducted and how. The news
Business

Model 730 and notary fees, which ones can be deducted and how. The news

by admin
Model 730 and notary fees, which ones can be deducted and how. The news

Notary fees and Model 730. Here are what can be deducted as

Important novelty for what concern Model 730: notary fees incurred for the purchase of a house can be deducted, albeit with application and economic limits. Here’s what you can deduct, how to do it, and how to report the amounts on your return.

These are costs that fall under ancillary charges and, as such, give the right to a 19% personal income tax deduction even if this percentage cannot be applied to the entire parcel. The instructions of the Revenue Agency, as well as explain what logic should be applied to this kind of deductions, also illustrate which frameworks must be completed in order not to make mistakes. The taxman therefore provides for the deduction of some notary fees, which depend on the type of deed for which they are incurred.

READ ALSO: Reimbursement of 730 pensioners in 2023, when does it arrive? Who earns

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Bankitalia: "Forward sent with the PNRR, worth 300 thousand jobs"

You may also like

How to find new ideas in everyday office...

The Price of Dollar in Mexico Rises in...

Tesla: The first photos of the production of...

Francis bets on the Community of Sant’Egidio: Zuppi...

Netflix has made it much more expensive to...

Wheat: rising prices with tensions in the Black...

Elon Musk says he doesn’t know what’s going...

Mexican Peso Bounces Back Against the Dollar, Investors...

Electric Chinese cars, Xiaomi focuses on maxi autonomy

Here’s why Tesla’s stock plunges after quarterly results

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy