Model 730 and notary fees, which ones can be deducted and how. The news

Notary fees and Model 730. Here are what can be deducted as

Important novelty for what concern Model 730: notary fees incurred for the purchase of a house can be deducted, albeit with application and economic limits. Here’s what you can deduct, how to do it, and how to report the amounts on your return.

These are costs that fall under ancillary charges and, as such, give the right to a 19% personal income tax deduction even if this percentage cannot be applied to the entire parcel. The instructions of the Revenue Agency, as well as explain what logic should be applied to this kind of deductions, also illustrate which frameworks must be completed in order not to make mistakes. The taxman therefore provides for the deduction of some notary fees, which depend on the type of deed for which they are incurred.

READ ALSO: Reimbursement of 730 pensioners in 2023, when does it arrive? Who earns

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

