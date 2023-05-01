Model 730, home bonus. Here’s how. The guide

Model 730, home bonus. All the news

There is time until October 2 to submit the model 730 with the tax return for 2022. There are many deductions and deductions from which it is possible to benefit. The latter are reductions in the tax base (the income on which taxes are paid, ed). Deductions, on the other hand, are reductions in the tax once it has been calculated. Here are some home-related bonuses that you can benefit from.

The real estate brokerage fees – writes www.upday.com – are deductible up to 19 percent. For example, the invoice from the real estate agency that helped you buy your first home. Attention: the deduction is due only to those who paid by bank or postal payment or with other traceable payment systems.

Instead, they vary according to income i refunds of expenses for leasing installments on properties used as a main residence. These are those contracts whereby a company buys a house for a third person. Those who live in it undertake to pay a sort of rent to the company that bought it in their place.

Deductible are the recovery interventions of the patrimony construction and the elimination of architectural barriers. A deduction of 36% of the costs of “landscape” of private uncovered areas is also foreseen. It is worth up to 5,000 euros per house. Again, it is up to you as long as the payments are traceable. On the other hand, social security and welfare contributions paid by the employer for domestic cleaners, babysitters and assistants of elderly people are deductible. The maximum amount is 1,549.37 euros.

Then there is the chapter on building bonuses: from the facade bonus (60%) up to the Superbonus 110%. They can be used by those who deduct them and have therefore not taken advantage of the discount on the invoice: the mechanism by which it was the company – or a bank – who advanced the money and then recovered it from the State.

