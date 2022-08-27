Home Business Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive, Tesla’s “economy” is now available in Italy
Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive, Tesla's "economy" is now available in Italy

Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive, Tesla's "economy" is now available in Italy

The Tesla Model y Read-Wheel Drive arrives in Europe, and consequently also in Italy, the “entry” SUV of the US brand that is offered for just under 50 thousand euros (49,990 euros). The model is therefore now available for order, and Tesla ensures that deliveries will be made between December 2022 and February 2023.
Tesla’s SUV guarantees 455 km of autonomy in the WLTP cycle, and is offered as standard with Autopilot. Also included in the price are the Premium interiors, which include heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel. Make room for high quality audio with the Premium Audio system which offers the driver and passengers 13 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amplifiers and the “Immersive Sound” option.

The maximum charging power of the Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive stands at 170 kW and can be recharged in the over 9000 stalls scattered throughout Europe as well as obviously also using the columns made available by other providers. The load capacity, with front frunk and folding rear seats reaches up to 2,158 liters, while there is also the possibility of towing (the hook, however, is an optional) up to 1,600 kg. to connect with the Tesla app with which it is possible, for example, remotely, to unlock the doors, turn on the air conditioner and always and at any time know where your Tesla is. Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive is therefore added to the models in the range already available in Italy, namely Model Y All-Wheel Drive – Long Range and Model Y AWD – Performance, which are offered respectively at the price of 65,990 and 71,990 euros.

