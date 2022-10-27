[爱卡汽车 国内新车 原创]

On October 27, Tesla released the latest news of its products through social accounts. The Model Y (parameter | inquiry) rear-wheel drive model no longer provides standard luminescent silver paint. It is worth noting that since the official announcement on October 24 that the free car paint of Model Y has been added with cold light silver color matching, this preferential measure has only been implemented for 3 days.

On October 24, Tesla China announced a price reduction for the entire Model 3 (parameter | inquiry) and Model Y. After the price reduction, the price range of Tesla Model 3 was 265,900-349,900 yuan, with a maximum decrease of 18,000 yuan; Tesla The price range of Model Y is 288,900-397,900 yuan, with a maximum decrease of 37,000 yuan. At the same time, the official website has synchronized the cold light silver color scheme that previously required 8,000 yuan to be optional, becoming a free car paint for Model Y.

After three days, Tesla said through social media: “Thank you for your enthusiasm. The Model Y rear-wheel drive version is no longer provided with cold-gloss silver paint as standard. Please refer to the contract below for details.” The sudden cancellation of the standard luminescent silver paint may be related to the surge in Model Y orders after the price cut.

Highlights of content review:

Tesla may face criminal charges in US over self-driving

Tesla Model 3/Model Y price cuts across the board

Tesla cut leeks again, the official announcement of price cuts immediately triggered rights protection