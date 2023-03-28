The shortage of IT specialists in Germany is no longer news. This not only has an impact on the affected companies themselves, but also on the economy as a whole. On average, it can take up to seven months for an IT position to be successfully filled: This slows down growth and thus also the innovative power of companies.

Medium-sized companies in particular have to struggle with unfilled IT positions. A key factor in this is that they often do not have the same resources and networks as large corporations in order to position themselves more attractively and visibly on the job market. However, even these companies cannot remain competitive in times of digitization without sufficient IT competence. Current developments and technological approaches could open up a way out.

Modern problems require modern solutions

For medium-sized companies to remain at the forefront of economic activity, it is essential to fill vacant IT positions efficiently and sustainably. Hidden champions and SMEs would have to bang the drum or rethink their employer branding in order to position themselves as attractive employers for tech talent. This also includes presenting yourself as a modern and innovative company that offers its employees a good work-life balance. However, measures such as the promotion of training and further education in IT areas and the facilitation of decentralized work can also help to reduce the shortage of IT specialists.

Overall, awareness of the opportunity costs of vacant IT positions and the consequences must be further strengthened. The figures from the current Bitkom study show the extent of the problem: a total of 137,000 IT jobs in Germany are now vacant. Only with a stronger awareness of the long-term problems can serious long-term solutions be implemented that get the IT specialist shortage under control. This includes unconventional approaches as well as solutions with technological innovation.

Above all, hidden champions are not visible enough

Meanwhile, medium-sized companies and hidden champions often offer attractive career opportunities, but many talents are not so aware of this. That’s because most SMBs don’t have enough HR and marketing resources to actively search for suitable candidates or advertise themselves widely like corporations do. Many young professionals prefer large companies, which tend to attract more attention and are known as career springboards. Medium-sized companies often offer interesting working conditions and flat hierarchies, which appeal to many talented people today.

This is precisely why it is important for these companies to adapt their branding and recruiting strategy to increase their visibility and appeal to a broader audience. Modern technologies and methods such as social media, employer branding campaigns or applicant management systems could be used for this. Companies can also invest in experienced service providers who have specifically focused on finding skilled workers. If hidden champions position themselves as attractive employers and specifically emphasize their strengths, they can be a valuable source of talent and hold their own in the competition for skilled workers.

Tech talent and medium-sized companies: A question of finding each other

Due to the current wave of layoffs by international tech companies and the start-up capital crisis, numerous tech talents in Germany have legitimate concerns. But crises can also turn out to be opportunities: the situation of corporations and tech start-ups can provide the labor market with a large number of qualified IT specialists. This represents an opportunity for medium-sized companies that have been looking for qualified tech specialists for a long time. With the use of modern HR tech companies, these employers can now more easily find and hire suitable candidates.

A current example of an HR tech is the Düsseldorf company ONE HIRING, which sometimes advocates for targeted “matchmaking” specialized between tech talents and seeking employers. With the help of AI, experts search diverse groups of candidates. In the further process, the potential employers apply to the talents, not the other way around as is usually the case. This is how thousands of talents and employers are currently finding each other efficiently. The fact that a large number of factors and individual wishes are taken into account not only relieves the HR department, but also contributes to sustainable growth for the company.

In addition to reducing costs, this approach also offers medium-sized companies the opportunity to modernize their employer branding. Many talents have prejudices against employers in this category and are not looking for a job with a hidden champion. With an open and modern presentation of the employer brand, these reservations can be reduced and the company can be perceived as an attractive employer for IT specialists.

