Moderna: Title up 7.7% after encouraging results of vaccine test against RSV

Moderna: Title up 7.7% after encouraging results of vaccine test against RSV

Moderna’s vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been shown to be highly effective in preventing lung disease in older people, blocking about 84% of mild infections and 82% of severe cases in a phase 3 study .

The results of the study, conducted on a sample of around 37,000 volunteers aged 60 or over, are still being updated and will be published and presented at a later time.

The news supports Moderna shares on Wall Street, with an increase of 7.7% in the early stages of today’s session.

