Moderna’s vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been shown to be highly effective in preventing lung disease in older people, blocking about 84% of mild infections and 82% of severe cases in a phase 3 study .

The results of the study, conducted on a sample of around 37,000 volunteers aged 60 or over, are still being updated and will be published and presented at a later time.

The news supports Moderna shares on Wall Street, with an increase of 7.7% in the early stages of today’s session.