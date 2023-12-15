Moderna’s Experimental Melanoma Vaccine Could Be Available Within Two Years

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel announced that the company’s experimental melanoma vaccine could be commercially available in just two years, offering a potential breakthrough in the fight against the deadliest form of skin cancer. The news comes as a beacon of hope for the estimated 325,000 new cases and 57,000 deaths from melanoma worldwide in 2020.

In an interview, Bancel shared that the therapeutic vaccine, known as mRNA-4157, could potentially be launched with accelerated approval in some countries by 2025. Unlike traditional vaccines, therapeutic vaccines aim to treat diseases rather than just prevent them, by training the body’s immune system against the invader. This approach represents the evolution of immunotherapy in oncology, providing new hope for patients.

Moderna’s mRNA technology, which has proven effective in severe forms of COVID-19, has shown promising results in a recent clinical trial. When used in combination with Merck’s immunotherapy drug Keytruda, Moderna’s vaccine demonstrated a 49% reduction in the risk of recurrence or death in patients with advanced melanoma compared to the administration of Keytruda alone.

With this significant improvement in survival chances and manageable side effects, Bancel highlighted the potential impact of their vaccine, stating, “We have one in two people, compared to the best product on the market, who survive, which in oncology is huge.”

To accelerate the vaccine‘s approval process, Moderna is working on additional clinical trials, while the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency have placed the therapy on an accelerated review track. The company is also investing in building a new factory to ensure an adequate supply of the vaccine once approved.

In addition to melanoma, Moderna is also conducting clinical trials for mRNA vaccines against lung cancer and studying other types of tumors. The company’s ultimate goal is to combine these cancer vaccines with innovative blood tests, known as “liquid biopsies,” to detect tumors early, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of their new drugs.

Moderna’s promising advancements in cancer therapy are a part of the larger trend of personalized medicine, with other companies also actively working on individualized therapeutic cancer vaccines. The development and potential approval of Moderna’s melanoma vaccine represent a crucial step forward in the fight against cancer and offer hope for the many people affected by this devastating disease.

