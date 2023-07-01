Home » Modulblok accelerates growth with Equinox
Modulblok accelerates growth with Equinox

Modulblok accelerates growth with Equinox

Equinox III announces the acquisition from the sole shareholder Mauro Savio of 60% of Modulblok, a company specialized in the production of shelving and storage solutions for logistics.

Through this transaction, Equinox and Mauro Savio, who remains a 40% shareholder, intend to start a consolidation process on the Italian market, to position Modulblok as the reference leader in the segment of earthquake-resistant medium-heavy loads, strengthen the current leadership in the product quality and production efficiency.

Founded in 1976, with headquarters in Pagnacco and production plant in Amaro (Udine), Modulblok is today a recognized player in the manufacture of pallet racks, cantilevers, self-supporting and special projects and since 2019 controls 73.3% of Logaut, active in the logistics automation.

In 2022, consolidated turnover stood at 45 million euros with an Ebitda of 6.8 million.

Equinox III is a Private Equity fund incorporated under Luxembourg law dedicated to investments in the risk capital of Italian companies. Equinox III has raised over 360 million euros from leading Italian institutional investors, private investors and family offices, in addition to the European Investment Fund which benefits from financial support from the European Union through the EFSI mechanism.

