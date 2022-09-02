“The global challenges are incredibly complex, starting with inflation. And we need clear-cut actions. This is why the European Central Bank should raise interest rates by 75 basis next week ”. Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens’ College and senior economic advisor to Allianz, sees more clouds than sun looming over the world economy. On the sidelines of his speech at the Cernobbio forum organized by The European House-Ambrosetti, he takes stock of the macro situation. And there is also a reference to Italy, which is approaching the elections. The opinion is clear: “Consistency and coherence of economic policies are the basis of the choices of international investors”.

In April, again here in Villa d’Este, he feared that inflation was not as temporary as the central bankers repeated …

“My concern in the spring was that inflation would turn out to be more persistent than most people expected and that central banks were around the curve. I don’t think there is any doubt now that we have an inflation problem. The Eurozone at 9.1%, the United Kingdom at 10%, the United States at 8.5% … these are very high rates, there is no doubt that this phenomenon is causing pain and economic damage, as well as serious, and I want to underline serious, social damage, because it affects the poorest more ».

What to do then?

“There is no doubt in the market that central banks raise interest rates more. However, many still underestimate the consequences of this period of high inflation, both in the short and long term. In the short term, economic growth will be affected. In the long run, the notion of stagflation will become more and more real, complicating the challenges facing the global economy. So I think it’s absolutely essential to keep price flares in check. The longer it takes, the greater the damage in the short and long term ».

The ECB meets next week. What expectations?

“Let’s see what they should do first. They should increase the cost of borrowing by 75 basis points. And if they don’t do it now, they will have to do it later in a weaker economic environment. So, they should act now. “

You spoke of a weaker economic environment. Wages come to mind, for example. Is there a real wage problem in the eurozone?

“Well, there is a real wage problem all over the world. And I think it’s interesting that the workers started responding. And how? With strikes, like in the UK, and in other parts of Europe. There has been a significant erosion of real wages. This inflation particularly affects the poorest and, I am sorry to repeat myself but it is a duty, it is very important to keep it under control quickly to mitigate the economic and social risks ».

Meanwhile, however, the ECB is building a safety net. Should we expect other actions as well? Maybe a reinvestment of the Asset purchase program, the Qe?

«Frankfurt has already said it has a bazooka, which would then be the anti-fragmentation tool. But I also think the market will want more details. In a context in which main inflation has not yet started to decline, the ECB certainly needs more than one tool to manage the situation ».

Here in Cernobbio everyone is looking to Italy, and its elections. Should we expect a scenario of tension like a decade ago?

“No. I think there has been a clear awareness of what happened, both at the level of Italy and at the level of the ECB. So the risk of going back to 2011 2012 is lower. However, there was a very clear message to Italy from international investors. But everything with consistency ».

What do you mean?

“Italy’s performance has been strong in the last few quarters and the real data has been better than expected. This explains well what many people perceive. That is, the potential of the Italian economy is very great. But something else is also needed ».

Thing?

«The consistency and coherence of policies. These are the two elements that keep Italy’s weight unchanged in the portfolios of international investors. The point is, the private sector has gone through many governments, so technically it knows how to navigate through policy changes. This is a positive side. But then I sense that there is another. In other words, there is the conviction that, at the level of economic policy, there will still be coherence with the past, regardless of who will take Mario Draghi’s place. We must never underestimate the fact that Italy has done much better than expected. And this means, for the markets, that it is able to move forward ».

What are the three priorities for 2023?

“The stake in the hands of the Italian government is important. And we must continue to aim for greater productivity and greater growth. This is the answer to many of Italy’s problems. And we have seen the power of structural reforms in terms of the momentum of the Italian economy. The second point is budgetary discipline. I often say that budget discipline is not everything, but without it you have nothing. And then the third priority is to continue to play a constructive role in global economic discussions. Today we have the problem that the coordination of global policies is too low compared to what the challenges are. And Italy has always been an important voice in these discussions. You have all the credentials to win this game ».