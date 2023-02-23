Home Business Moldova, Putin revokes the decree: this is why there is a risk of a new escalation
by admin
War Ukraine, Putin and the obsession with having a “Great Russia”. But how sustainable will it be? Analyses

In the political life of a nation, decrees come and go according to the logic of the various governments, also supported by parliaments. The 7 maggio 2012 the Russiasigned by Putin, decree 605 was approved with which he recognized the Moldovan neutrality in order to avoid a conflict in the so-called Transnistria (from the name of the river Nistro – Dnestr – left bank), unfortunately not recognized by the international community as a state and therefore pertaining to Russia.

What is happening? If we want to make a small excursus of all former CCCP Nations we notice many of them at different times they had pro-Russian governments e others in search of true autonomy of the possible political-economic-financial dependence on the Kremlin. In some cases we can distinguish that some subjects (Governments) have been placed directly by Moscow, for purposes that until recently were unknown to us or even not thought of.

Today in light of what is happening in Ukraine it seems that with the abolition of decree 605, Russia can dominate whereverin any State, sia been applied. We all know how “difficult” the conflict with Ukraine is currently for Russia, where it was anticipated that with a blitzkrieg (blitzkrieg) a nation could be subjected to which a very important region had already been taken away, the Crimea (exit on the sea and the possibility of controlling maritime traffic).

