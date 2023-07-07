Home » Molinari: “Covid Commission to start in six months. Here are the points to clarify”
Molinari: “Covid Commission to start in six months. Here are the points to clarify”

Molinari: “It is absolutely not a firing squad against Conte and Speranza but arises from the population’s request for clarity”

“The Commission of Inquiry into Covid is absolutely not a firing squad against Conte and Speranza but arises from the population’s request for clarity and from the commitment made by the Center-right during the electoral campaign”.

He affirms it to Affaritaliani.it the group leader of the League in the Chamber Richard Molinari. “The first bill, then others were added, bears my first signature, is from the League and dates back to about two years ago. The request arose from the need to shed light on the government’s choices during the pandemic. need for transparency and clarity”.

