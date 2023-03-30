Listen to the audio version of the article

Molino Casillo, brand of the Casillo Group food company specializing in the production of flour and semolina, announces a new partnership with Ac Milan aimed at promoting «the values ​​of a healthy and balanced diet functional to those seeking well-being in the delicate balance between sport and diet food», says CEO Francesco Casillo. A message to be conveyed also thanks to the new Molino Casillo bakery which will be born in the hospitality area of ​​the San Siro stadium and will be inaugurated on 23 April 2023. Molino Casillo produces excellent flour and semolina.

The company, founded in 1958, approaches milling with an eye to research and development. This is how quality flours and semolina are born, designed to meet the needs of consumers and white art professionals. The brand is also developing a new line of functional flours. Pasquale Casillo, president and CEO of Casillo Partecipazioni, adds: «The partnership with Ac Milan will allow us to promote our new way of conceiving the flour market and milling. For us, flour and semolina are the roots of the Mediterranean diet, which is also a culinary culture when it is based on the quality and wholesomeness of raw materials». Casper Stylsvig, AC Milan’s chief revenue officer, comments: «We are proud to welcome Molino Casillo as an official partner of AC Milan. This partnership is part of an important context of growth of the Milan brand at an international level which always looks with interest also at the national territory to start collaborations with high quality Italian companies”.