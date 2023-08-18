Molise, Invitalia invests in RES

Listen to the audio version of the article

A new company that recycles plastic waste to make raw materials for fabrics: it is Recupero Etico Sostenibile (RES), the company from Pozzilli (Isernia), which was visited by the president of Invitalia, Rocco Sabelli , on 17 August.

Invitalia, the National Development Agency, acquired 7.44% of the capital of RES a few weeks ago: the acquisition took place with a capital increase of 10.8 million euros, of which 3.8 million subscribed by the Agency as anchor investor through the Fondo Cresci al Sud, which aims to support the dimensional growth and competitiveness of SMEs in the South. The operation allowed the Molise-based company to debut on the Stock Exchange on 4 May 2023, following its admission to Euronext Growth Milan (EGM), a trading system managed by Borsa Italiana and dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises with high growth potential .

“RES – Eco Sostenibile Recovery and the Valerio Group have a history and prospects deeply rooted in the Molise area, but at the same time they express a pragmatic and modern entrepreneurial profile, based on diversification, innovation and technology – declared Sabelli – The Molise, still grappling with serious primary deficits, which call into question the state and politics, such as the health sector and infrastructure, has an urgent need for such an enterprising and motivated entrepreneurial class. Cresci al Sud, a private equity fund with a financial endowment of 250 million euros, of which over 20 already invested in six different operations – concluded Sabelli – is in fact proving to be an intelligent and entrepreneurially effective public intervention tool, in support of the best industrial realities in Southern Italy”.

Antonio Valerio, shareholder and managing director of RES, expressed satisfaction with the visit made to the company by the president of Invitalia Sabelli, and “proud to be able to collaborate with the Agency for the entrepreneurial and industrial growth of a region like Molise”.