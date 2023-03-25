Murder Mollicone, the Arma dei Carabinieri appeals against the acquittal of its soldiers

The Arma dei Carabinieri has also appealed against the acquittal of its soldiers, exonerated by the Court of Assizes of Cassino from the accusation of having played a role in the murder of Serena Mollicone: the high school girl from Arce who disappeared on 1 January 2001 and was found dead after three days in the Fonte Cupa wood in the nearby town of Anitrella.

A few minutes before the expiry of the terms, yesterday afternoon the lawyer Maurizio Greco appealed the acquittal sentence in the part concerning the lieutenant Franco Mottola, at the time of the events commander of the Arce police station, where the crime allegedly took place according to the prosecutor’s office ; the lieutenant Vincenzo Quatrale and the pin Francesco Suprano.

The Carabinieri are asking the three soldiers for total compensation of 200,000 euros for the damage caused to the image of the Arma. She requested motivated by the fact that their conduct, according to the reconstruction of the prosecution, would not have been loyal but omission. The compensation is part of the requests made on appeal: Serena’s sister, Consuelo, demanded compensation of one million from the Mottola family and half a million from Lieutenant Quatrale; the family members of Brigadier Santino Tuzi, who was on duty on the day of the disappearance of the high school student and who later committed suicide, asked for one million euros; the victim’s uncle’s lawyers asked for 5.5 million.

Subscribe to the newsletter

