Mom accidentally locks three-month-old baby and dog in car
A newborn girl and the family dog trapped inside the car: it happened today in via Verdi in Corbetta, in the Milanese area: the mother of the little girl, a 29-year-old, got out of the car without a key and was unable to reopen the car. The woman immediately called the fire brigade who are on site. The three-month-old daughter and the little dog were inside the Range Rover, in which the automatic closing of the doors was triggered. The firefighters were left with nothing but to smash a window to open the doors. The baby and the dog were fine
