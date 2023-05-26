Moments when Switzerland lost confidence

Riots in Bern, 1990: outrage at state surveillance. Keystone / Str



Some events shake certainties so badly that they are still being discussed and interpreted decades later. At what moments in history did modern Switzerland lose its trust?

This content was published on May 26, 2023







David Eugster

I’m interested in how Switzerland ended up where it is today and what links it to the world, even beyond the legends of saints and success stories.

1918: General strike in Switzerland

At the end of the First World War, people in Switzerland experienced the last famine to date: food was rationed, rents and prices rose rapidly, the gap between rich and poor widened. In 1918, the mood erupted in the first nationwide general strike. Over 250,000 workers stopped working for several days.



The army positions machine guns, Grenchen 1918. town of Grenchen



Bourgeois feared a revolution like in Russia, leftists saw their demands violently repelled by the army – three strikers were shot dead by soldiers. The lines of conflict determined Swiss politics well into the Cold War.

1940: Marcel Pilet-Golaz: Rhetorical surrender to Nazi Germany

Marcel Pilet-Golaz, Federal Councilor from 1928 to 1944. Keystone / Str



In June 1940, France surrendered to Nazi Germany. Europe was in shock. In response to the “violent event”, Federal Councilor Marcel Pilet-Golaz gave a radio address to the nation. In it he called in a murmuring tone for Switzerland to adapt to the “new conditions in Europe”.

Many understood this as a call to surrender to Hitler. This cost the Federal Council the trust of many Swiss: inside. In 1944, Pilet-Golaz, who was notorious as an “adaptor”, resigned.

1990: Fiche scandal: Switzerland, state of spies

Shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, it became public that the Swiss authorities had been monitoring left-wing individuals and organizations throughout the Cold War, as was the case in the communist states of the Warsaw Pact. A total of 700,000 people have been spied on since 1900.

For decades, their privacy had been flouted and observations noted. Then, in 1990, a secret army group was discovered, which was being run covertly to offer resistance in the event of a Soviet occupation of Switzerland. The scandal surrounding the “sniffer state” and the “secret army” led to many cultural workers and intellectuals boycotting the 700th anniversary of the Confederation in 1991.

2001: Swissair: national pride on the ground

In 2001, Swissair’s planes were grounded shortly after the September 11 attacks. The company was too indebted to shell out even the smallest payments. Founded in 1931, Swissair has long been referred to as the “flying bank”. At that time, this metaphor still stood for financial strength and stability. The terrorist attack on the World Trade Center caused difficulties for airlines worldwide. But in Switzerland, the “grounding” was understood as a failure of the Swiss business elite, who had driven the airline to ruin with false recipes since the 1990s and were then unwilling to save it.

2001: A rampage unsettles open democracy

On September 27, 2001, a man by the name of Fritz Leibacher stormed the parliament building of the canton of Zug and shot around the sitting council. The assassin killed 14 politicians and injured several people. He then detonated a homemade bomb and committed suicide. He had entered the building in a police uniform he had sewn himself, unmolested by security checks.

In the wake of the attack, security measures long thought unnecessary were stepped up across the country. In the autumn of 2001, a “Parliament Building Security Section” was also set up in the Federal Palace, which has been protecting the building with arms ever since.

2008: The first major bank is rescued in an emergency procedure

In September 2008, confidence in the financial sector collapsed within a few days. UBS was also affected, not least because of its risky investments in the USA, which triggered the crisis.

Ingredients for trust and stability Stable country, stable money, stable lifestyles: In an international comparison, a lot is going well in Switzerland. In this series, SWI swissinfo.ch looks at trust in institutions, the basis for functioning democracies. We look at the historical reasons why boredom is the biggest problem for some in Switzerland, how trust is today – and what stumbling blocks Switzerland is facing. End of insertion

In emergency law, the Swiss Federal Council decided to rescue the big bank with support of six billion francs from the federal government and 54 billion from the Swiss National Bank – it was “too big to fail”. The economic crisis has damaged trust far beyond the financial markets: the trust levels of the Swiss population have never been as low as between 2009 and 2011.

Series ingredients of trust and stability

In accordance with JTI standards

More: JTI certification from SWI swissinfo.ch