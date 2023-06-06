Home » Momentum: What it is and how it can help you invest
Momentum: What it is and how it can help you invest

Momentum: What it is and how it can help you invest

Momentum is an indicator that investors use in technical analysis.
Momentum is a technical indicator in chart analysis that shows the speed and strength of price movements.

Investors use the momentum to spot possible trend reversal points and identify buy or sell signals.

However, it should not alone determine the purchase decision, but should be used as part of a more comprehensive analysis.

Momentum is an indicator that investors use in technical analysis. Here we explain what the term means and how you can use the momentum:

Momentum: Definition

Technical Analysis, too chart analysis is a method of predicting future price movements of financial instruments such as Shares. Investors view the historical price data in the form of a chart, i.e. as a graphic representation of price developments over time. With the help of various indicators, they try to identify trends.

One of these technical indicators is momentum. It informs investor about the speed and strength of price movements. Rising and falling momentum curves indicate whether a trend, i.e. a development in a certain direction, is strengthening or weakening.

How is momentum calculated?

Calculating momentum is quite simple. All you have to do is subtract the one previous course from today’s course. A course that dates back 20 days is welcome.

Momentum takes on positive or negative values ​​depending on whether a price is rising or falling. If you calculate these values ​​at multiple points in time and connect them, you get a momentum curve that oscillates in a wave action around the zero line.

How are investors using the momentum?

Momentum is used to confirm the strength of a trend or to identify possible trend reversal points. Investors use the indicator to identify potential buy or sell signals.

When momentum readings are positive, it means there is a positive trend – the stock price is going up. If the curve continues to rise in positive territory, momentum suggests that price action is strengthening.

However, when the momentum curve falls, it means that price is not rising as fast as before. interpret such a turning point investors as a possible signal for a trend reversal. The turning point could be a sell signal.

Conversely, when momentum readings are negative, the stock price is in a downtrend. If the curve falls, the trend accelerates. However, if it rises, an upward trend reversal is possible and the price could then rise. In this case, the momentum indicates a buy signal.

Pros and cons of the momentum strategy

One of the basic assumptions of technical analysis is that prices move in trends. Momentum indicates whether an existing trend is continuing, strengthening, weakening or reversing. Thereby it can investors help identify buy and sell signals.

However, momentum alone is not enough to make informed trading decisions. Because markets can be volatile and suddenly reverse. So momentum is best used as part of a broader analysis with other technical indicators and fundamentals.

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

