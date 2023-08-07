Momox founder saves girls’ flea market from bankruptcy

Christian Wegner has around 20 years of experience in the re-commerce sector. Now he wants to use it to save the girls’ flea market.

Christian Wegner is the “man for used goods”. wise market

Momox founder Christian Wegner took over the insolvent company Mädchenflohmarkt on August 1, 2023. This was confirmed by Wegner, who was also involved as an investor in the girls’ flea market. Accordingly, the transaction also includes a Polish subsidiary of Mädchenflohmarkt GmbH, which, however, should not be affected by the insolvency proceedings.

Wegner plans to continue the girls’ flea market brand and website. The employees are also to be taken on.

At the beginning of June 2023, it became known that girls flea market apparently had payment difficulties after the consumer centers published an article warning against buying and selling on the platform. Numerous users had previously complained online that they had not received the proceeds from their sales or had received them very late. Ultimately, many of the saleswomen even filed a complaint against the company on the advice of the consumer advice center. Only a short time later, the bankruptcy of girls’ flea market became known.

Saving through experience in re-commerce?

Girls flea market was founded in 2010 by Maria Spilka, Thorsten Lückemeier and Peter Ambrozy. On the online platform, users can buy and sell used clothing, shoes, bags and accessories. In the case of successful sales, the platform retains ten to 40 percent of the sales price – depending on whether users have listed the items themselves or used the so-called concierge service. Girls flea market takes over the posting and shipping of the articles.

read too

Second-hand millionaire: Christian Wegner’s money is in these startups

The new owner of the company brings some experience in the re-commerce market. In 2004 Wegner founded Momox – a platform where people can buy and sell used books or DVDs, for example. Even before the company went public, Wegner got out. He has been working on the new second-hand platform Stuffle, which is very similar to Momox, for a little over a year now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

